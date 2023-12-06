Garden party: Illini knock off Florida Atlantic in NYC

Dec. 5—NEW YORK — Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. helped No. 20 Illinois claim a 98-89 victory over No. 11 Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night.

Domask and Shannon combined for 66 points — 33 points for Domask and 33 for Shannon — as the Illini overcame a 49-39 halftime deficit at Madison Square Garden en route to their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

"Those guys were sensational," Illini coach Brad Underwood said postgame of Domask and Shannon. "It was a slugfest. Coming off the Rutgers win (on Saturday), it was such a weird game. Every game has its own identity. We shot it 63 percent. We needed all of that because (Florida Atlantic was) so efficiency offensively.

"Marcus and Terrence were special tonight."

The duo combined to go 25-35 from the field, as the Illini went 36-57 from the field overall.

Justin Harmon was the only other Illini scorer to reach double figures, as he added 10 points. Domask led Illinois on the glass with six rebounds while dishing three assists.

"(Domask is) so efficient," Underwood said. "We felt like we could get him in the paint. We spent a lot of time on it in practice.

"Terrence going north and south downhill, and in traffic, he's electric. You put that together and Coleman (Hawkins) closing the game and I thought Justin Harmon was exceptional, as well."

Illinois led by as many as 11 points with 8:33 remaining in the second half. The Illini gained control of the game with a 14-0 run early in the second half that flipped the Owls' 49-42 lead into a 56-49 Illinois edge.

Vladislav Goldin led the Owls with 23 points.