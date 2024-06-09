(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile, 10K, and Trail Run took place on the morning of Sunday, June 9, and FOX21 News Chief Meteorologist, Matt Meister, was there to emcee the event, and FOX21 News was honored to be the media sponsor.

The Garden of the Gods Ten Mile Run is one of the biggest races in Colorado Springs, having taken place for 46 years amidst the towering rock formations of the park. The race hosts runners from more than 38 states across the US.

Each year, the event gives back thousands of dollars to the local community with donations to high schools for their track and cross-country teams, and to restoration and repair efforts to the Garden of the Gods trails.

On Sunday morning, the race started at 7 a.m., with Matt Meister kicking off the morning for nearly 2,000 runners. The course started at the entrance to the park and the finish was at the Rock Ledge Ranch, where the post-race party was scheduled to take place.

The race was scheduled to finish at 9:30 a.m., and race results and award winners have been announced on the event’s webpage, linked above.

