Garcia pitches Oklahoma State to 4-0 win over Texas Tech for spot in Big 12 Tournament semifinal

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sam Garcia allowed just three hits in eight shutout innings to lead second-seeded Oklahoma State to a 4-0 victory over No. 10 seed Texas Tech on Friday night, sending the Cowboys to a semifinal nightcap against UCF at the Big 12 Tournament.

The winner between Oklahoma State (38-17) and eighth-seeded UCF will square off against top-seeded Oklahoma in the championship game on Saturday. UCF beat the Cowboys 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday.

Garcia retired 12 straight batters at one point after yielding a two-out single to Austin Green in the second inning. Garcia's run ended on a double by Damian Bravo with two outs in the sixth, but he struck out Kevin Bazzell swinging to end the threat.

Oklahoma State took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Lane Forsythe led off with a single and scored on a double by Kollin Ritchie.

The Cowboys upped their lead to 2-0 in the seventh on an RBI single by Forsythe and padded their advantage in the eighth on Nolan Schubert's two-out, two-run homer.

Garcia (7-3) struck out eight and did not issue a walk. Robert Cranz pitched a perfect ninth.

Trendan Parish (2-2) took the loss for Texas Tech (33-26). He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in a six-inning start.

___

