Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

  • Houston Astros third baseman Robel Garcia, right, celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after throwing out Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    1/6

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros third baseman Robel Garcia, right, celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after throwing out Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    2/6

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn walks back to the mound after Houston Astros' Robel Garcia hit a three-run double during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    3/6

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn walks back to the mound after Houston Astros' Robel Garcia hit a three-run double during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    4/6

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as third baseman Robel Garcia, right, watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    5/6

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as third baseman Robel Garcia, right, watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Fans do the wave during the third inning of a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    6/6

    White Sox Astros Baseball

    Fans do the wave during the third inning of a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Astros third baseman Robel Garcia, right, celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after throwing out Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn walks back to the mound after Houston Astros' Robel Garcia hit a three-run double during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, throws out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as third baseman Robel Garcia, right, watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Fans do the wave during the third inning of a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive.

Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Saturday night.

Framber Valdez (4-0) had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season.

Garcia played third base on Saturday after Abraham Toro had for three hits and four RBIs at the position in the first two games without Bregman, the runner-up for AL MVP in 2019.

“It’s huge and you really feel part of the team when you get to play and then you have success especially to help us win," manager Dusty Baker said. “We’re going to have to depend on them because we don’t have Bregman."

The Astros tagged Lynn (7-3), who entered with a 1.51 ERA, for eight hits and six runs — both season highs — in four innings in his shortest start of the season. Five of the runs were earned, which was also the most he’d permitted this season.

“When they get runs on base, they do a really good job of getting on top of every pitch," Lynn said. “They’re doing everything they can to make those scoring opportunities as good as they can be, so you’ve got to be better."

Valdez yielded six hits and three runs — two earned — in seven innings to extend his career-best streak by winning his sixth consecutive decision dating to last season.

Things went wrong for the White Sox almost immediately. Jose Altuve singled and advanced to second on an error by third baseman Yoán Moncada when he badly overthrew first base to start Houston’s first. A single by Yuli Gurriel with one out sent Altuve to third, and he scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

There were two outs in the third when Adam Engel singled to right field. He scored when Moncada smacked a double to left field to tie it at 1-1.

Altuve got things going in the third on a double with one out. Brantley followed with an RBI single to put Houston on top 2-1.

There were two outs in the inning when Yordan Alvarez singled before Lynn walked Correa to load the bases.

Garcia sent a fastball from Lynn on a full count to the warning track in right field to clear the bases and extend the lead to 5-1.

Garcia is working hard to take advantage of his opportunity.

“We have some really good players and we’ve been able to pick up the slack and still play well," he said.

Houston added a run in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Brantley with two outs.

Andrew Vaughn hit a solo homer to start the seventh and get the White Sox within 6-2. Danny Mendick singled with one out in the inning and scored from second with two outs after a wild pitch by Valdez and an error by catcher Martín Maldonado.

Correa hit a solo homer in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Vaughn was back in the lineup a night after leaving when a ball bounced and hit him in the face as he was sliding into second base. Manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn was better on Saturday but that he’d likely end up with a black eye from the hit. ... RHP Jose Ruiz was going to be evaluated after leaving in the eighth inning with soreness in one of his knees.

Astros: Bregman, who was placed on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps on Thursday, said he was feeling better Saturday but that he isn’t sure how long he’ll be out. ... OF Kyle Tucker, who is on the injured list due to health and safety protocols, has been cleared to return to the team, but manager Dusty Baker said he probably won't be activated until Monday.

THEY SAID IT

La Russa on the series: “They’re not playing any harder than we are, they’re just playing better. I like the way we hung in there. We’re capable of turning it around."

UP NEXT

Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel (6-1, 3.78) will make his first career start against the Astros, where he played from 2012-2018, winning the AL Cy Young award in 2015. Keuchel will oppose Lance McCullers (3-1, 2.89), one of his closest friends from his time in Houston, as the Astros look to complete the four-game sweep.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • White Sox vs. Astros Highlights

    García, Valdez lead the Astros to a 7-3 win

  • Best and worst MLB free agency signings of 2021 so far, including Mets and Yankees

    Here are the best MLB free agent signings of 2021 so far, including some Mets and Yankees.

  • Aaron Judge says he won't take part in Home Run Derby until it's back in New York

    Aaron Judge is only looking to hit dingers in front of his home crowd.

  • Robel García's three-run double

    Robel García drills a three-run double to right, scoring Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa to give the Astros a 5-1 lead

  • Gonzalez's hit in 12th sends Vandy past Arizona 7-6 in CWS

    Vanderbilt made it to Omaha with a young team, one almost entirely different from the one that won the national championship here in 2019. It was one of the Commodores' old hands, though, who got them off to a winning start at the College World Series this year. Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, giving Vandy a 7-6 win over Arizona on Saturday night.

  • Alvarez's RBI double in 9th lifts Astros to 2-1 win over Sox

    After slugging their way to their last four wins, the Houston Astros found a different way to extend their winning streak Friday night. Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit and Houston's only extra-base hit, lifting the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. “There’s going to be nights when everyone isn’t going to hit,” Alvarez said in Spanish through a translator.

  • Yankees vs Athletics: Kemp's 3-run HR hands Yanks 5-3 loss, ends three-game winning streak | Yankees Post Game

    DJ LeMahieu talks about seeing the Yankees three game winning streak come to an end. LeMahieu belted his 5th homer of the season but it wasn't enough, as Tony Kemp's three-run shot in the 6th inning gave the A's the lead for good. LeMahieu: 'We had the lead, they hit a homer, I thought we would come back one way or another but we just couldn't put anything together'.

  • Michigan Football Rises In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

    Michigan Wolverines football moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of 2022 Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star running back CJ Stokes during his official visit this weekend.

  • Conley, Mitchell in lineup with Jazz facing elimination

    Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell were in Utah's starting lineup for Game 6 on Friday night, with the Jazz facing elimination in the second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Conley missed the first five games of the series after he reaggravated a left hamstring strain during Utah’s Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2. Mitchell's status was questionable up until 30 minutes before tipoff due to a sprained right ankle.

  • Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer

    Shohei Ohtani launches a two-run home run to left field, his 22nd of the season, to increase the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning

  • Donovan Mitchell with an and one vs the LA Clippers

    Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the LA Clippers, 06/18/2021

  • White Sox, vs. Astros, find out hard way topping AL won't be easy

    Surely the White Sox knew topping the American League won't be easy. But three tough days in the series with the Astros have hammered that point home.

  • Will Smith's two-run home run

    Will Smith belts a two-run home run to right field to send Mookie Betts home and give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning

  • Houston 3B Bregman placed on injured list with quad strain

    Houston third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a strained left quadriceps.

  • Simone Biles Just Posted a Stunning No-Makeup Bikini Instagram

    The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.

  • US Open final round: Sunday schedule, tee times, TV and streaming information

    Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.

  • Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

    The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or ...

  • Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

    Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.

  • U.S. Open: Sunday's final-round tee times, pairings at Torrey Pines

    Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines South.

  • Ohtani hits 22nd homer of season, Angels beat Tigers 8-3

    Shohei Ohtani's amazing first three months of the season shows no signs of slowing down. The Japanese slugger homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby, has 22 homers and is tied for second-most in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.