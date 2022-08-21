Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern title

  • Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    1/6

    Cincinnati Tennis

    Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    2/6

    Cincinnati Tennis

    Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Caroline Garcia, of France, lies on the court as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    3/6

    Cincinnati Tennis

    Caroline Garcia, of France, lies on the court as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after losing a point to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    4/6

    Cincinnati Tennis

    Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after losing a point to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Caroline Garcia, of France, addresses the crowd as she holds the Rookwood Cup after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    5/6

    Cincinnati Tennis

    Caroline Garcia, of France, addresses the crowd as she holds the Rookwood Cup after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    6/6

    Cincinnati Tennis

    Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Caroline Garcia, of France, lies on the court as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after losing a point to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Caroline Garcia, of France, addresses the crowd as she holds the Rookwood Cup after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts as she defeats Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Caroline Garcia
    Caroline Garcia
    French tennis player

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday.

Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point.

The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday's match with a WTA Tour-leading 26 wins since June.

The 28th-ranked Kvitova and 35th-ranked Garcia both shook off first-round losses the previous week in Toronto to make their first appearances in a Cincinnati final.

Garcia broke her Czech opponent in the first game, and raced to a 4-0 lead. Garcia also gained an early edge with a first game break in the second set.

Kvitova, 32, left the court for treatment of an injury after falling behind 2-0 in the second set. She looked sharper after returning but couldn’t overcome the early break.

Recommended Stories