Garcia announces he's returning to Gophers for his senior season

Dawson Garcia has been the face of Gophers men's basketball since transferring in two years ago — and he has some unfinished business playing for his home state Big Ten program.

The 6-11 All-Big Ten junior forward will be back to lead Ben Johnson's program for his senior season, the Gophers announced Thursday.

"I take extreme pride and gratitude in wearing "Minnesota" across my chest," Garcia said in a statement. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to run it back one last time and represent this state. Let's make it a special year Gopher nation!"

Johnson said earlier this week he was hoping the core of his Gophers team would return to make a push at an even better finish next season, including Garcia.

The Gophers are expecting to have starting guards Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr. back for next season. All-Big Ten freshman guard Cam Christie is considering a return, along with testing the NBA draft process.

Senior Parker Fox is still a possibility on being back for a seventh season to help Garcia with frontcourt depth, along with redshirt freshman Kadyn Betts.

Garcia led the team in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (6.7) this season for the second straight year. He had 11 games with 20-plus points, including three 30-point performances in Big Ten play.

"The consistency he brought to his game and our team has been huge," Johnson said. "I think it's awesome not only for him but this program to have a guy who is potentially preseason All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

"We haven't had that in a while. It's a good thing for everybody involved. He's motivated by all the right things. First thing being an opportunity to help this team build on the wins we had this past year."

Losing Garcia would've been the biggest blow for Johnson's program after the third-year coach made a 10-win improvement this season from 9-22 to 19-15. The ninth-place finish in the Big Ten was the best for the Gophers since 2018-19.

The Gophers leaned on Garcia and Pharrel Payne in the frontcourt this past season, but Payne was among five players to enter the transfer portal since the season ended with a second round loss in the NIT.

Playing in front of the home crowd at Target Center, the Gophers suffered a loss against Michigan State in their first Big Ten tournament game. Garcia said after the game that he didn't know if he would be back next season.

Playing at the next level was on Garcia's mind earlier in his career. He declared for the 2021 NBA Draft after his freshman year at Marquette. He even competed in the NBA G League combine before deciding to return to college. He entered the portal and transferred to North Carolina.

In what could have been the last game of his Gophers career, Garcia was held to six points but grabbed 12 rebounds in a 76-64 loss at Indiana State in the NIT second round. He led the Gophers with 25 points in an opening round win at Butler.