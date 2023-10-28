Garces to start water polo playoffs with home matches

Oct. 28—Garces high will open play in the Central Section Division II water polo playoffs next week at the Salvucci Aquatic Center.

The No. 3 Rams boys squad, last year's D-II runner-up, will host No. 14 Bakersfield High on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the No. 2 girls team will start defense of its D-II title Wednesday against No. 15 Visalia-Golden West.

In Tuesday's Division III boys action, No. 6 Centennial plays host to No. 11 Nipomo at the Kern High School District Aquatic Center at 6 p.m., while No. 9 Stockdale travels to play No. 5 Fresno-Central at 5 p.m.

In Wednesday's girls matchups, No. 2 Liberty has a home match against No. 15 Lompoc-Cabrillo at 6 p.m. in D-III at the KHSD Aquatic Center. No. 14 Frontier plays at No. 3 Reedley in Division II, with No. 11 Centennial and No. 12 Stockdale playing on the road in Division III.

The Golden Hawks travel to No. 6 Nipomo, while the Mustangs play at No. 5 Santa Ynez. Both matches are scheduled to start at 6.