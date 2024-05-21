Garces Memorial HS names Grant Campbell head football coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School alumnus Grant Campbell has been named the school’s head football coach.

Campbell graduated from Garces Memorial in 2011 and was a three-sport athlete at the school, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Campbell played one season of baseball at CSU Bakersfield, played football at Bakersfield College then transferred to Baylor University to play football.

Campbell returned to Bakersfield and most recently has been a coach at Frontier High School, Garces Memorial said in a release.

Paul Golla named head football coach at Independence HS

“I am excited to be back at Garces and to bring back the football traditions that were a big

part of my time at Garces,” Campbell said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to helping shape Garces young men into great leaders on campus for both their peers and teachers. We will have a culture that reflects the old-school values and discipline that we all love about Garces football,” he said.

Campbell replaces Paul Golla, who coached the Rams for the last five seasons. Garces Memorial went 5-6 last season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.