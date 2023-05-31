Garbiñe Muguruza, 2-time Grand Slam champion, gets engaged to fan who asked for selfie in NYC

Garbiñe Muguruza got engaged while on a hiatus from tennis. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza is marrying a man who shot his shot two years ago.

The 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion announced her engagement to an Arthur Borges over the weekend via Instagram, complete with "Jerry Maguire" quote caption.

The backstory here is something you don't often see in professional athletes' personal lives.

As Muguruza told HOLA! Spain last week, she first met Borges when he asked her for a selfie as a fan on the street in New York City during 2021:

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she said in Spanish, reminiscing about the first time they met. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”

The pair apparently continued to meet each other from there and started spending more time together, often with walks around Central Park.

Muguruza told HOLA! that part of her attraction to Borges comes from the fact that he isn't involved in tennis at all. Instead, the Spain native works in fashion. He reportedly popped the question in Marbella:

“It felt weird,” she said of the moment before he proposed. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”

Muguruza is a former world No. 1 who was ranked in the top 10 as recently as last year, but has since struggled on the court and took a hiatus from the sport earlier this year.