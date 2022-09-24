'What a garbage game:' Michigan football squeaks by Maryland in Big Ten opener

After scoring 166 points through its non-conference schedule — a program record — Michigan football came back to earth a bit during its first Big Ten game of the season.

Maryland matched Michigan blow-for-blow for the first three quarters. But, ultimately, the Wolverines left Michigan Stadium with its first win in Big Ten play, beating the Terrapins 34-27 to remain undefeated.

Blake Corum proved to be the centerpiece of the Wolverines offense recording 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

But Taulia Tagovailoa found some success against Michigan's pass defense. finishing the game with 207 yards and a touchdown, completing 20 of his 30 pass attempts.

However, the Terrapins quarterback threw two interceptions, including one with six minutes to go in the game by defensive back R.J. Moten to help secure the Wolverines' seven-point victory.

The Wolverines were without backup running back Donovan Edwards, left guard Trevor Keegan and tight end Erick All.

Michigan's first half performance left fans unimpressed

Michigan fans enjoying the first 3 games and then watching the first half of this Maryland game pic.twitter.com/gVaeElc9y4 — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) September 24, 2022

'This sums it up perfectly'

Michigan playing a mediocre team instead of high school teams…this sums it up perfectly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jqr9lu6x8w — Ryan Day Da 🐐 (@buckeyenut82) September 24, 2022

Bet on Michigan?

Takeaway from today's game? Bet against Michigan covering versus teams with a pulse.



But a win's a win, so I won't complain! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 — RAMBAUGH (@RIP_theBig10) September 24, 2022

What a garbage game… got the W and first B1G win. Maryland definitely exposed our weak points#GoBlue #Team143 #MarylandBeat 🏈〽️ https://t.co/uDmp4JXOoF — ZΔCH (@theeaglesfan005) September 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan football squeaks by Maryland in Big Ten opener