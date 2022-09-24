'What a garbage game:' Michigan football squeaks by Maryland in Big Ten opener
After scoring 166 points through its non-conference schedule — a program record — Michigan football came back to earth a bit during its first Big Ten game of the season.
Maryland matched Michigan blow-for-blow for the first three quarters. But, ultimately, the Wolverines left Michigan Stadium with its first win in Big Ten play, beating the Terrapins 34-27 to remain undefeated.
Blake Corum proved to be the centerpiece of the Wolverines offense recording 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports
Does Urban Meyer like Michigan? Is Urban Meyer a Wolverine 'deep down inside?' Michigan great Charles Woodson says yes
Wisconsin needs a 'miracle:' 'Wisconsin needs a miracle to beat Ohio State:' 'College GameDay' talks OSU-Wisconsin
But Taulia Tagovailoa found some success against Michigan's pass defense. finishing the game with 207 yards and a touchdown, completing 20 of his 30 pass attempts.
However, the Terrapins quarterback threw two interceptions, including one with six minutes to go in the game by defensive back R.J. Moten to help secure the Wolverines' seven-point victory.
The Wolverines were without backup running back Donovan Edwards, left guard Trevor Keegan and tight end Erick All.
Michigan's first half performance left fans unimpressed
Michigan fans enjoying the first 3 games and then watching the first half of this Maryland game pic.twitter.com/gVaeElc9y4
— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) September 24, 2022
'This sums it up perfectly'
Michigan playing a mediocre team instead of high school teams…this sums it up perfectly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jqr9lu6x8w
— Ryan Day Da 🐐 (@buckeyenut82) September 24, 2022
Bet on Michigan?
Takeaway from today's game? Bet against Michigan covering versus teams with a pulse.
But a win's a win, so I won't complain! #GoBlue 〽️🏈
— RAMBAUGH (@RIP_theBig10) September 24, 2022
What a garbage game… got the W and first B1G win. Maryland definitely exposed our weak points#GoBlue #Team143 #MarylandBeat 🏈〽️ https://t.co/uDmp4JXOoF
— ZΔCH (@theeaglesfan005) September 24, 2022
Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
Week 6:Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.
Week 8:Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan football squeaks by Maryland in Big Ten opener