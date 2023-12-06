Garaway's Wallick honored after Pirates' historic football season

SUGARCREEK — He led Garaway where no Pirate team had ever gone before.

Garaway’s ultra-successful head football coach Jason Wallick, who commandeered the Pirates to the Division VI State Final Four, has been named as the Ohio D6 football coach of the year by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers’ Association.

“It probably hasn’t really sunk in,” said Wallick, who sports a 177-72 coaching record at Garaway, including 10-0 regular-season finishes and outright Inter Valley Conference titles the past three years with the Pirates. “It’s really not me, it’s my staff, and I posted something the other day that said, Division VI staff of the year, because I definitely couldn’t do it without the support of all of my coaches,” he added. “It’s a special award for all of us.”

Wallick, a Dover High School and Malone alumnus, was named the D6 Ohio coach of the year along with fellow head coaches Jeff Richards of Bluffton and Jason Peters of Grandview Heights.

Wallick led Garaway to a 14-1 overall finish and another outright Inter Valley Conference crown this fall. But he topped that in the postseason, as Garaway captured the school’s first regional title and its first-ever trip to the state’s Final Four.

Garaway's head coach Jason Wallick looks to another coach on the sideline during the Division VI, Region 23 State Semifinal game against Kirtland, Friday, Nov. 24 at the Louisville Leopards’ Stadium in Louisville, Ohio. This was the first time in program history that Garaway has competed in a State Semifinal game. Kirtland toppled Garaway, 17-0.

The Pirates lost to eventual state champion Kirtland 17-0 in a state semifinal. It was the closest game Kirtland had in the playoffs this season, tying with its 17-point (32-15) win over Versailles in the state championship game.

Wallick reflected on who molded his coaching philosophy.

“It goes back to 1994 when I was not really sure what I wanted to do in college,” he said. “I knew I wanted to go play somewhere and (Dover basketball coach) Bobby Von Kaenel was a big inspiration in helping me make that (football) decision at that time. He’s actually a relative of mine. I really respected Bobby and the way he did things and treated kids. Then, when I went to college (at Malone) I had some fantastic coaches there in Joe Palmisano and Steve Saulnier and Steve has been an inspiration — he’s been the guy I’ve stayed closest to. He’s like my second father.”

Wallick talked about the many memories created by his 2023 Pirates who broke countless school records, among them the most single-season wins in school history at 14.

Garaway head coach Jason Wallick holds a pregame prayer before the Division VI, Region 23 State Semifinal game against Kirtland, Friday, Nov. 24 at the Louisville Leopards’ Stadium in Louisville, Ohio. This was the first time in program history that Garaway has competed in a State Semifinal game. Kirtland toppled Garaway, 17-0.

“It (the highlight) was probably making the regional final game, just because we kept knocking on that door of the Sweet 16 and couldn’t knock it down, so making the Elite 8 game and finally kicking that door in (was a highlight),” Wallick said.

Garaway outscored its five playoff opponents by a combined tally of 178-45 and its regular season opponents, 375-75.

Wallick is a 1994 graduate of Dover High School where he was a football star for the Crimson Tornadoes. He played college football at Malone and was a first-team all-league linebacker on three occasions for the Pioneers and was inducted into the Malone Hall of Fame in 1999. He was named as an NAIA All-American on two occasions for the Pioneers.

Wallick had nine of his Garaway players named to the Division VI All-Ohio team this year. First-team selections included receiver Jenson Garber (6-0, 160) and junior linebacker Wyatt Wallick (6-0, 185). Second-team All-Ohio selections included junior quarterback Brady Geibel (6-4, 195), junior running back Dillon Soehnlen (5-6, 150) and senior defensive lineman Jackson Reifenschneider (6-3, 240). A third-team pick was senior Payton Keller (6-1, 170), while honorable mention honors went to senior offensive lineman Jake Miller (6-3, 295), junior kicker Anderson Colon ( 5-6, 175) and senior defensive lineman Wyatt Hershberger (5-10, 225).

Wallick and his wife, Kelly, have four children: Emmerson, 22; Laiken, 19; Jayce, 17; and Graem, 12.

Wallick talked of his goals for his Garaway football team moving forward.

“We’re having our exit interviews now, and our goals really haven’t changed,” he said. “They (team members) have to write three team goals and three individual goals, and one of my questions is what do you have to do to take this program to the next level of winning a state championship? So, we kind of surpassed the regional title (challenge), I guess, and for the last five or six years we’ve talked about winning a state title — that’s our goal.

"Our ultimate dream is to raise that trophy in Canton, Ohio."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Garaway football coach Jason Wallick named OPSWA Co-Coach of the Year