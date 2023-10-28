Garaway rolls to 45-7 first-round win over Rock Hill

SUGARCREEK – What a milestone night it was for Jenson Garber and Dillon Soehnlen.

In Garaway's 45-7 first round playoff win over Ironton Rock Hill, the senior receiver and junior running back each crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the season respectively in receiving yards and rushing yards. Garber was the first Garaway receiver to cross the 1,000-yard threshold since 2015.

Garaway's Dillon Soehnlen eyes the endzone against Rock Hill, during week 11 high school football playoff action, Friday, Oct. 27 at Garaway High School, Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Both were quick to credit their teammates around them for their success.

“That’s just a team effort right there,” Garber said. “I couldn’t do anything without my quarterback throwing to me, the line blocking for him and other receivers holding them off.”

“It means a lot to me, but I can’t do it without the line,” Soehnlen said. “They blocked great.”

Soehnlen got the Pirates (11-0) going early on Friday with a light mist falling for most of the night. His 5-yard touchdown run gave Garaway a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

With 44 seconds left in the first half, junior quarterback Brady Geibel turned and pitched it to Soehnlen on fourth-and-1 from the 20. The 5-foot-6 junior tailback darted down the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 35-7 at halftime. He finished with 103 yards on the ground.

After hitting a rough patch in the middle of the regular season, Garaway head coach Jason Wallick said Soehnlen has bounced back.

“We really thought he ran the ball well weeks 1, 2 and 3,” Wallick said. “We felt he wasn’t running real well weeks 4, 5, 6 and 7. We challenged him at halftime of the Sandy Valley game, and ever since then, he’s responded.”

On Rock Hill’s second play from scrimmage, Garaway recovered a fumble at the Rock Hill 29. Four plays later, Geibel found Garber in the middle of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The connection between Garber and Geibel began late last year after the first-year quarterback transferred in from Dalton.

“We’ve been throwing together since December, so we’ve been building together and it’s paying off now,” said Garber, who finished with 49 yards on Friday.

Wallick said Garber and Soehnlen have been critical pieces for the Pirates’ offense.

“It’s two special kids,” he said. “You can pick your poison at this point. Are you going to load the box and let Brady throw on you to Jenson or the other four wide receivers, or are you going to let Dillon beat you inside? It’s nice to have both those guys, especially with the way they are playing right now.”

Anthony Stamper gave the Redmen (4-7) their only points of the night on an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Ethan Kimble snagged a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown for Garaway’s defense.

The Pirates move on to next Friday’s second round Division VI matchup against East Knox, a 35-17 winner over Martins Ferry.

Rock Hill's Levi Jiles is swarmed by Garaway defense during week 11 high school football playoff action, Friday, Oct. 27 at Garaway High School, Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Garaway's Jensen Garber trots into the end zone for a touchdown against Rock Hill during week 11 high school football playoff action, Friday, Oct. 27 at Garaway High School, Sugarcreek, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Garaway rolls to 45-7 first-round win over Rock Hill