Garaway football's dream season ends in state semifinals

LOUISVILLE – The Garaway Pirates remained on one knee in a lengthy post-game huddle Friday night at Louisville Stadium.

It was an emotional gathering after Kirtland’s 17-0 win over the Pirates in the Division VI state football semifinals ended Garaway’s historic season. Still, Garaway’s players savored the moment, lingering with families and community members on the field while sharing hugs and taking photos.

“I’m just so proud of them,” coach Jason Wallick said. “The standard they’ve set, they got over the hump, the goals that they reached, the community support that we had. I’m just very proud of them. They’ll look back and enjoy it. I want them to cherish this moment walking off the field tonight because those seniors will never get this opportunity at least to play high school football again.”

“It was a special season,” said senior receiver Jenson Garber. “We’ve been working since June and July pouring our heart into it. We achieved great things together.”

Kirtland marched 16 plays to the Garaway 14 on the game’s opening drive. But Garaway (14-1) blocked a 31-yard field goal attempt. On its final drive of the first half, Garaway could not connect on a 41-yard field goal, leaving the game scoreless at the break.

“It was 0-0 with a team that’s been to six straight state championship games at halftime,” Wallick said. “We were right where we wanted to be.”

Kirtland got on the board thanks to a 3-yard Rocco Alfieri touchdown run in the third quarter. Nick Barisic’s 21-yard field goal with 8:26 left in the third quarter made it 10-0. In the fourth quarter, a Garaway fumble set up a Jake LaVerde 15-yard touchdown run to seal the Hornets’ seventh straight state title game berth.

Garaway's Sammy Gross, left, and Jaan Hershberger, right, embrace after their 17-0 loss to Kirtland in the Division VI, Region 23 State Semifinal game, Friday, Nov. 24 at the Louisville Leopards’ Stadium in Louisville, Ohio. This was the first time in program history that Garaway has competed in a State Semifinal game.

Kirtland’s between-the-tackle rushing attack and ball control kept the Garaway offense off the field. The Pirates didn’t get the ball for the first time on Friday until the 3:25 mark of the first quarter.

The Hornets’ defense applied constant pressure in the backfield. The Pirates were limited to just 55 total yards on the night. Kirtland racked up 244 yards on the ground.

“That team averages 40-some points,” Kirtland head coach Tiger LaVerde said. “To put a zero on the board was special.”

Wallick said the Pirates will be able to reflect on their accomplishments.

“We’ll look back on it,” he said. “This one will hurt for a while. But we’ll look back and enjoy it one of these days.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: OHSAA football playoffs: Kirtland eliminates Garaway in Division VI