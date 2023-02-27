Garage 56 project's Le Mans invite official; team will compete using No. 24

Race organizers for the 24 Hours of Le Mans released the event’s entry list Monday, officially confirming the collaborative effort from NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear as the invited Garage 56 entry.

That showcase entry for the June 10-11 endurance race will carry a car number familiar to NASCAR fans and the Rick Hendrick-owned organization — No. 24.

The modified No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller in a class by itself, designed by race organizer Automobile Club de l’Ouest to highlight distinctive and innovative vehicles at the 24-hour event. The “Garage 56” designation is a nod to the entry list’s former cap at 55 cars and the plus-one created by an extra participating team.

The No. 24 was made famous in NASCAR by four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, who won 93 times as a driver for Hendrick Motorsports and is now its vice chairman. William Byron currently drives the No. 24 for the team, and he has added four victories to its Cup Series win tally.

The Garage 56 project was launched last March 17 at Sebring International Raceway. The group recently completed endurance testing on Feb. 20-21 at Sebring as part of the next phase in its development.

This story will be updated.