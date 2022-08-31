Garafolo: What's next for Jalen Reagor, Andre Dillard after making Eagles' 53-man roster
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: What's next for wide receiver Jalen Reagor, tackle Andre Dillard after making Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster.
The 49ers have added some offensive line depth. San Francisco has claimed Blake Hance, per the transaction wire. The Browns cut Hance earlier this week. He appeared in all 17 games with eight starts for Cleveland last year and was on the field for 58 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Hance entered the league [more]
Former Steelers draft pick signing with the Steelers.
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most consistent franchises in the sport, but expectations are low entering this season.
Here's a complete look at the Eagles' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. By Dave Zangaro
Dan Campbell said he wanted more girth on a Detroit Lions defensive line that previously had one player who weighed more than 300 pounds
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Olympic hurdler and wide receiver Devon Allen to the practice squad
Ten takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster
The Atlanta Falcons released their 53-man roster on Tuesday and added five players to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.
The Packers kept all 11 draft picks, including seventh-round pick Jonathan Ford.
Keep track of all the Vikings practice squad additions
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing wide receiver Deon Cain to the practice squad
All the suggested negatives toward the 49ers bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo are not negative at all, according to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan.
The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help. Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
The New York Giants have been awarded four players off of waivers, including three defensive backs.
The Vikings were hoping to keep both players
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Highlighting the most shocking roster cut for each NFL team.
Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is staying in The Volunteer State despite interest from the Buffalo Bills