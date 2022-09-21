Garafolo: Vrabel 'standing by his coaching staff' despite 0-2 start to 2022
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo has the latest on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff plans.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo has the latest on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff plans.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Cole Beasley's first punt return in Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice was a wild one
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.
The Alabama football schedule for 2023 was released on Tuesday. Here's the full list of opponents and dates.
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
The Bills head back on the road, this time for a key AFC East game. Here’s an early preview of the game.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was among the top 10 most-liked NFL players.
Mike Evans is suspended for Sunday's game, but it won't cost him near as much as it could have