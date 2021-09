MMA Weekly

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley lost to Jake Paul by split decision on Sunday in his boxing debut, but felt like he should have been declared the winner. Two of the three ringside judges scored the fight for Paul while one scored the fight in Woodley's favor. There's at least one person out there other than Woodley that believes that he beat Paul, his former training partner Ben Askren. Paul knocked out Askren in their boxing bout in April. On Tuesday, Askren posted a video via In