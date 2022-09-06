Garafolo: Trubisky's captain nod a result of player voting, coach input
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin names quarterback Mitch Trubisky QB1 Week 1 vs. Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin names quarterback Mitch Trubisky QB1 Week 1 vs. Bengals.
Jalen Reagor is now a Viking and gave his thoughts on being teammates with Justin Jefferson. By Dave Zangaro
Given that the depth chart may not always be accurate, it’s good to get the info straight from the source. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that, indeed, quarterback Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback. “Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain,” Tomlin said, before the audio of his press conference [more]
The Steelers will retire Franco Harris' jersey this season.
It looks like Mitch Trubisky has won the quarterback competition.
Sean Payton sees the Saints winning the NFC South in 2022, likes their chances in two-horse race with Tampa Bay:
The Bears are looking at different offensive line combinations with Lucas Patrick, which depends on whether or not he can snap the ball.
Ten takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles' first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 regular season
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
AP top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 1
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 1
The Steelers swapped quartebacks on the depth chart on Tuesday.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
There’s a new No. 1 team on Kellis Robinett’s top 25 AP college football ballot.
What a thrilling start to the college football season!
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored [more]
The Bulldogs moved up a spot after beating Oregon by 46 points. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 25 entirely.
Here is the full USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The #Pac12 took a hit, but #USC did not. The Trojans are the highest-ranked team in the conference.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
There will be one new team in the top five of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Notre Dame's loss. Which teams will make the move forward?