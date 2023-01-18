Garafolo: New Titans GM Ran Carthon 'blew the team away' in his interview
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says new Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon "blew the team away'" in his interview.
Ran Carthon's personality and ability to connect with others stood out during his college days at Florida. He'll need that with the Tennessee Titans.
Here's what the Titans can expect from GM Ran Carthon as far as his approach to the job and philosophy with players will be.
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk has released a statement on the hiring of Ran Carthon.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
