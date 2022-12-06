Garafolo: Titans' firing of Jon Robinson 'a head scratcher'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explains why he considers the Tennessee Titans' firing of general manager Jon Robinson 'a head scratcher' of a move.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explains why he considers the Tennessee Titans' firing of general manager Jon Robinson 'a head scratcher' of a move.
The Arizona Cardinals fell a spot in the NFL draft order after their bye week.
Raiders WR Davante Adams was the highest-graded receiver of Week 13
Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. has been nominated as one of the 32 players in the NFL to receive the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Power rankings: #Bills jump to top team in AFC in most polls:
The Eagles will be without a veteran defensive end for at least the next four games. By Dave Zangaro
An uneven day by the Dolphins' offense revolved around a critical fourth-down pass to Mike Gesicki. After first ruled a conversion, it was overturned.
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson week-to-week with his knee injury, noting that it’s unlikely the quarterback will play against the Steelers in Week 14. Now there’s a little more clarity on the nature of Jackson’s injury. Jackson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, according to ESPN’s Adam [more]
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer enters transfer portal after two seasons with the program. He was a five-star coming out of high school.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Cowboys on Monday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team “enjoyed every minute” of the visit. Jones made those comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the two sides will continue to meet “to make sure we cover all the things [more]
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers following his release from the Panthers