Garafolo: Texans expected to start Kyle Allen over Davis Mills at QB vs. Dolphins in Week 12
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Houston Texans expected to start quarterback Kyle Allen over Davis Mills at QB vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 12.
The Steelers shuffle the practice squad on Wednesday.
The Titans are confident in rookie K Caleb Shudak if he has to fill in for Randy Bullock on Sunday.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had missed the last three games with a hip injury. Cincinnati was 2-1 in Chase's absence.
The 8-time Pro Bowler will reclaim his usual spot, leaving rookie Tyler Smith to transition back to left guard, where he trained all summer. | From @ToddBrock24f7
It looks like Miami still won't get a chance to face Davis Mills.
Dillon's yards per carry, rushing yards per game and yards per touch have all dropped during the 2022 season.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't completed two NFL seasons, but he has not looked at all like a franchise quarterback.
Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.