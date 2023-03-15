Garafolo: Texans adding ex-Jets DT Sheldon Rankins in free agency
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Houston Texans adding ex-New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in free agency.
Ezekiel Elliott, a two-time NFL rushing champion, will leave the Cowboys as the third-leading rusher in franchise history.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Patriots added their newest offensive weapon.
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Baker Mayfield showed improvement with the Rams after struggling with the Panthers.
With the reported agreement in place to retain center Jake Brendel, the 49ers' starting lineups on both sides of the ball are looking solid.