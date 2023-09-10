Garafolo: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) expected to play tonight vs. Cowboys
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is expected to play tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
Jerry Jones has more money than you.
The 30-year-old will miss at least four games.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
This will go well.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.