Garafolo: T.J. Watt's pectoral injury will not require surgery, not season ending
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's pectoral injury will not require surgery and it is not season ending.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's pectoral injury will not require surgery and it is not season ending.
Steelers star T.J. Watt doesn't need surgery after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.
The Chargers didn’t practice again Tuesday, but they made one change to their practice report nonetheless. Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who didn’t play Sunday, was listed as limited with his ankle injury Tuesday. He was estimated a non-participant Monday. “He’s improving,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “We put him through a workout today. We’ll see how [more]
T.J. Watt has avoided surgery for his torn pectoral.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has his weekly Monday news conference, after losing to Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Week 1 at Ford Field
Braden Mann has some competition
Oklahoma vs Nebraska game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field during the fourth quarter. Fuller [more]
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the Broncos settling for a 64-yard field goal shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins, thanks in large part to the work of two young players filling in for injured vets. By Jim Salisbury
Packers linebacker Krys Barnes is headed to injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Week 1. He'll miss at least four games.
Referee Shawn Hochuli has been assigned to Week 2's Saints game with the Buccaneers. New Orleans is 2-2 with Hochuli and his crew on hand:
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when assessing Bill Belichick's recent performance as head coach and GM of the Patriots.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suggested this season feels different than others as he approaches the end of his remarkable NFL career.
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Trey Lance as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]