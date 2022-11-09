Garafolo: T.J. Watt optimistic to return Sunday vs. Saints
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt optimistic to return Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt optimistic to return Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
A shocking weekend that shook up the top 10 also was the catalyst for major changes in the College Football Playoff for this week's bowl projections.
Josh Allen appeared to injure his elbow late in Sunday's loss against the New York Jets.
Deebo Samuel watched like all of 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
The Seahawks’ offense has been far more effective than anyone expected with Geno Smith running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one of the reasons is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to play calling. Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith wears a wristband with plays on it [more]
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
With the first half of football season in the books, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be ready to sign with a new team soon. Where could he go? Nate Davis ranks the most viable landing spots.
Will Bill Belichick break one of the NFL's most unbreakable records? Tom Brady chimes in.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players with bad matchups and worse situations that carry big risk to your fantasy football lineups in Week 10. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
Bleacher Report's latest mock trade sends Davis to his hometown of Chicago in a package deal for Zach LaVine.
The #Chiefs have released their latest "unofficial" depth chart for the 53-man roster ahead of Week 10 vs. the #Jaguars.
The Colts have fired Frank Reich, meaning they're on to finding a replacement. Here are 10 candidates to keep in mind for the opening.
The Buckeyes and the Wolverines haven't met twice in the same season in series history.