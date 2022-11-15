Garafolo: 'I would be stunned' if Raiders fired Josh McDaniels after one season
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Raiders somewhat inexplicable loss to a Colts team who made a highly questionable change at head coach just six days prior to the game. What does this loss, along with the Raiders’ 2-7 record mean for the future of their first year head coach and veteran quarterback. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Sixteen years after a mic’d up Peyton Manning castigated his star center “Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,” Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip. The Colts rallied past the Raiders 25-20 two weeks after Saturday, then an ESPN analyst, tweeted that the “Raiders look horrible.” Of course, two weeks ago nobody, including Saturday, could have imagined he'd be making his NFL head coaching debut last weekend.
This was weird.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) The Raiders were booed off their home field Sunday after their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels has come under strong media and fan criticism for the 2-7 start. With Davis' backing that McDaniels' job is safe, that doesn't mean major changes aren't coming. Quarterback Derek Carr, playing on a team-friendly contract with what appears to be a strong quarterback draft class next year, could be one of those changes.
