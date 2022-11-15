Garafolo: 'I would be stunned' if Raiders fired Josh McDaniels after one season

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Raiders somewhat inexplicable loss to a Colts team who made a highly questionable change at head coach just six days prior to the game. What does this loss, along with the Raiders’ 2-7 record mean for the future of their first year head coach and veteran quarterback. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.