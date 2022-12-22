Garafolo: Steelers still intend to retire Franco Harris' jersey during game vs. Raiders on Dec. 24
Franco Harris participated in CMN
It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field.
Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died at the age of 72. Harris was renowned for the 1972 "Immaculate Reception," one of the most famous plays in football history. "NFL Today" host and CBS special correspondent James Brown joined CBS News to look back on the legacy of Harris on and off the field.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was never just about football to Franco Harris. There wasn't a friendship Harris didn't try to forge, a legacy he didn't try to burnish, a divide he didn't hope to bridge during a lifetime spent putting others first. It's telling of Harris' effect on those around him that former Oakland linebacker Phil Villapiano - who futilely chased Harris to the end zone at frozen Three Rivers Stadium in the final seconds of what became a gut-wrenching loss on Dec. 23, 1972 - plans to be in attendance on Saturday night when the Steelers retire Harris' No. 32 at halftime of their game against the Raiders.
