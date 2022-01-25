Garafolo: Sean Payton stepping down doesn't mean the move is permanent
In this article:
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New Orleans SaintsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Sean PaytonAmerican football player and coach
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says that Sean Payton stepping down as New Orleans Saints head coach might not necessarily mean the move is permanent. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network