Garafolo: Saints sticking with Andy Dalton as starting QB for Week 15 vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints are sticking with quarterback Andy Dalton as the starter for Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The New Orleans Saints are sticking with quarterback Andy Dalton as the starter for Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons are reportedly set to make a change at quarterback as they come off their bye to face the Saints in Week 15. But New Orleans is keeping the status quo at signal-caller. Head coach Dennis Allen said on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the Saints’ QB1 this Sunday. But that could change [more]
WATCH: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith officially names Desmond Ridder as the starting QB
NFC South standings: Saints exit their bye week all alone in last place of the NFL's worst division
Three NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward and other 49ers players reacted to Deebo Samuel's injury on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were getting tests done at Stanford Hospital.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are streaking toward the NFL playoffs as the hottest teams in the league.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
After a historic performance Sunday, Brock Purdy shared a special moment with his head coach in the 49ers' locker room.
Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC may happen earlier than expected.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro