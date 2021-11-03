Garafolo: Saints 'extremely frustrated' by how Michael Thomas' injury situation has played out

SNY

Join Michelle Margaux, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable in a special live edition of The Tailgate presented by Verizon as they look at the New York Jets' small move and New York Giants lack of moves at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline. The crew also looked ahead to the Jets Thursday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and reviews the Giants' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.