Garafolo: Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury Wednesday
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Wide receiver Russell Gage is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury Wednesday.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Wide receiver Russell Gage is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury Wednesday.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
The Pro Bowler will have surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
The seemingly joyous story of Michael Oher and the Tuohy family inspired legions of fans. Now who knows what the true story was or is.
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is now paired with a Hall of Fame quarterback — and they're well aware of the potential.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Christian Wilkins is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract with the Dolphins this fall.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
Parker led the Lions to two NFL championships in the 1950s.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.