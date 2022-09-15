Garafolo reveals new Riddell helmet that's gaining popularity among running backs

Associated Press

It's a rare thing for a Red Sox fan to cheer for a member of the New York Yankees. Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the Yankees held on to beat the Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night. Playing in New York’s 142nd game, the Yankees slugger’s second drive of the night brought fans from both sides of the rivalry to their feet in applause as he moved four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.