Garafolo reveals intel Jason Kelce gave us on Travis' knee injury
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reveals intel Eagles Jason Kelce gave us on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis' knee injury.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reveals intel Eagles Jason Kelce gave us on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis' knee injury.
Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday.
Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Travis Kelce is getting nervous about Chris Jones' holdout.
What did we learn from training camp and preseason? Eight analysts reveal the players they feel differently about after August.
Franklin's not mad about the hit. He's just disappointed.
The Pro Bowler will have surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
As Kelce and the Chiefs embark on another season with Super Bowl dreams, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates and other greats who've played the position weigh in.
Jones ranks first in sacks and QB hits among DTs since 2020, yet ninth in average annual salary in 2023.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Nemechek takes over the No. 42 car as the team switches from Chevy to Toyota.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
When is the Dak Prescott extension coming? If the rebuild around Matthew Stafford fails to make big progress, does he stick around?
Smith-Njigba fractured his wrist Aug. 19 but was seen catching passes a week after surgery.
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to keep its starting QB a secret.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.