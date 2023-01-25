Garafolo, Rapoport: Sean Payton's chances of being HC in '23 looking less and less likely
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport: Sean Payton's chances of being a head coach in '23 looking less and less likely.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport: Sean Payton's chances of being a head coach in '23 looking less and less likely.
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
10 potential candidates to replace Bill O'Brien and be Alabama's next offensive coordinator.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
PGA Tour loyalist McIlroy ignored LIV Golf’s Reed’s attempts to say hello on the practice range amid golf’s ongoing civil war
The Associated Press announced Wednesday the three candidates for NFL Coach of the Year, and Eagles fans are none too pleased with the field. By Adam Hermann
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
While Patriots fans seem thrilled about Bill O'Brien coming to New England, Alabama fans seem just as happy to see him leave Tuscaloosa. So, what's behind their disdain for O'Brien, and should New England fans be concerned?
The clock is ticking on the NFL’s five head-coaching vacancies. As is often the case, one will make a hire and then the others will follow, often quickly. Some believe that the Broncos could go first, as soon as Wednesday. They were very impressed by 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who can’t be hired by [more]
Six months ago, Brock Purdy wasn't a lock to make the San Francisco 49ers' roster. Now, he's set to start in the NFC championship game.
Rory McIlroy admits that he is ignoring Patrick Reed after his lawyers served the Northern Irishman with a court subpoena on Christmas Eve.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Detroit Lions getting defensive with both the sixth overall pick and the 18th overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft.
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
There are a few reasons why the Eagles may have the edge Sunday in the NFC title game.
Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?