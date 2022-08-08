Garafolo, Rapoport discuss how Panthers QB competition has evolved

American City Business Journals

Home goods retailer HomeSense is working on plans for its first store in Florida, located at the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise. The City Commission on Aug. 9 will consider a site plan revision that would make way for the new store at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd. The application by mall owner Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) says 33,710 square feet of space at the northeast corner of the mall would be renovated to house HomeSense. The mall owner would create a new entrance so shoppers outside the mall could enter directly into HomeSense.