Garafolo: Raiders, Josh Jacobs agree to terms to one-year deal worth up to $12 million
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporting the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms to one-year deal worth up to $12 million.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporting the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms to one-year deal worth up to $12 million.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Josh Jacobs just got a new deal, while Jonathan Taylor remains unhappy about his contract. While things continue to evolve, what should fantasy managers do?
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
"What am I doing?" the comedian said via social media, "Now I can't walk."
The Dolphins seem to be a natural fit for the latest big name on the trade market, for several reasons. But there could be hangups.
What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin highlights some key understudy RBs for the 2023 season.