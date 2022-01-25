Garafolo: Raiders expressing interest in Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are expressing interest in making Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles the next head coach of the Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network