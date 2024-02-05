Garafolo: Raiders are expected to hire Luke Getsy as OC
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporting the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator.
Hours after Kliff Kingsbury removed himself from consideration, Luke Getsy was tabbed.
Kingsbury spent a season as an analyst at USC.
Kingsbury also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles for coordinator jobs.
The Bears fired former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Jan. 10.
