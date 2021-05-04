Garafolo: Quinnen Williams to miss 8-10 weeks after foot surgery

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to miss 8-10 weeks after foot surgery. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

