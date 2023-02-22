Garafolo: Purdy's surgery pushed back until 'at least March' due to elbow inflammation
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's surgery pushed back until 'at least March' due to elbow inflammation.
LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, playing for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and McCoy says Reid was the reason for the Chiefs’ offensive success. Asked about Bieniemy moving on to become offensive coordinator of the Commanders, McCoy said on FS1 that Bieniemy was riding Reid’s coattails in [more]
The Colts have added a cornerback. Indianapolis has signed Kevin Toliver, the team announced on Wednesday. Tolvier was not with a team in 2022 after he was cut by the Ravens in May. He appeared in 27 games with Chicago in 2018-2019 and two games for Denver in 2020. Toliver has recorded four passes defensed [more]
A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
The moves save the Titans around $26.8 million in salary cap space.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys made a total of 8 staff changes following the 2022 season and have now filled all of the vacant slots.
With the 2023 NFL offseason ready to heat up, it's time to rank the top 32 quarterbacks in the league as free agency and the draft near. Who will be the face of the sport after Tom Brady's retirement?
Not everyone doubted the Chiefs this season, but here is who said they would fail.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been the focal point of trade conversations since the season ended and Louis Riddick is done with it.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
It looks like Daron Payne won't hit the free agent market, but there are several other intriguing defensive linemen that Ryan Poles can try to sign in free agency.
Colts team owner Jim Irsay said Philip Rivers had a lot of input into Shane Steichen being the team's new coach. Find out why.
The Chiefs quarterback is already back at work.
The Dolphins have an incredibly improved coaching staff and with McDaniel and Fangio, Miami is incredibly difficult to prepare to play
Many experts are projecting the Patriots will target the wide receiver position with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a roundup of recent mock drafts, including from our own Phil Perry.
Hudson Swafford was never likely to appear for America in the Ryder Cup but the journeyman could still, unwittingly, have helped his country’s cause in the mission to make history in September by ensuring that Thomas Pieters will likely not be playing for the home team.
More than a week after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, punter Arryn Siposs explained what happened on his poor fourth-quarter punt. By Adam Hermann
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has his top three assistants set for the 2023 season.