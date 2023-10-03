Garafolo: Pickett has a bone bruise in knee, could play vs. Ravens 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo is reporting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has a bone bruise in knee, could play vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Kenny Pickett was sacked awkwardly in the third quarter and helped off the field.
