Garafolo, Pelissero: Saints closing in on deal with Derek Carr
NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero reports the New Orleans Saints are closing in on deal with quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero reports the New Orleans Saints are closing in on deal with quarterback Derek Carr.
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Saints have their quarterback, and Derek Carr has a new home.
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
As the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine winds down, here are four prospects the Tennessee Titans should take long looks at before April's NFL Draft.
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
Jones is coming off both his best year and a year incongruent with his previous performances. And if the franchise tag needs to be used, it jeopardizes his opportunity to play alongside Saquon Barkley.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
To look at the leaderboard, or not to look at the leaderboard: that is the question.
Do you favor the more NFL-ready prospect, Young, who’s proven himself against the best competition in the country, but who stands only 5-10? Or do you go with Richardson, who seemingly has the higher upside but needs time to get there?
The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson do not appear to be on track for a last-minute agreement on a long-term deal. Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag and that appears to be the direction things are headed in Baltimore. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ravens General Manager Eric [more]