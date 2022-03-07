Garafolo, Pelissero: Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely through at least 2022 season for betting on NFL games

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2022 NFL season for betting on NFL games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

