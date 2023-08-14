Garafolo: Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports on the New England Patriots inking free-agent running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.
Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the Patriots.
Ronald Jones' loss could be Ezekiel Elliott's gain in Dallas.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
