Garafolo: Packers open Sammy Watkins' 21-day window to return from IR
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Green Bay Packers open wide receiver Sammy Watkins' 21-day window to return from IR.
Nick Mensio takes a look at all 32 teams' backfields from a usage standpoint after Week 6. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
They did end up signing one.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is facing scrutiny after a video appears to show him making contact with a female
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened. "I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said.
Breaking down the Detroit Lions unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Dallas, which features 3 rookies starting on defense
What's life like behind the scenes with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? Former Patriot Jason McCourty revealed what he knows.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]