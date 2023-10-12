Garafolo: P.J. Walker would start for Browns if Deshaun Watson can't play 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: Quarterback P.J. Walker would start for Cleveland Browns if Deshaun Watson can't play.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.
