Garafolo: 'Nothing imminent' on Kirk Cousins extension with Vikings
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo says there's "nothing imminent" on quarterback Kirk Cousins contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears and the wide receiver took to Twitter to react.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
Odell Beckham Jr. is hoping to resume his career during the 2023 NFL season, and he's reportedly looking for another huge payday in the process.
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they're comfortable with more than one quarterback prospect.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
The 49ers have a good core group in the secondary, but there will be opportunities to strengthen the position group in free agency.
Young incidentally kicked Smart in the groin.
With NFL free agency effectively set to begin Monday, we've got our latest 10 observations on the Eagles, plus other thoughts. By Reuben Frank
Jordan Spieth has a Marine to thank for his making the cut at The Players.
Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant, who led the Vikings to four Super Bowl, has died. He was 95. Born May 20, 1927 in Superior Wisconsin, Harry Peter Grant Jr. played in the NBA, the NFL, and the CFL. He was the oldest living NBA champion, a member of the 1950 Minneapolis Lakers. Grant [more]
The Dallas Mavs star went live on twitch to air his grievances
Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present. The free agent [more]
Tom Hoge shot 10-under 62 Saturday at The Players to set the TPC Sawgrass course record and go from barely making the cut to now sitting T-6.