Garafolo: Nick Bellore signing new two-year contract with Seahawks

Eagles running back Miles Sanders' future in the NFL is up in the air heading into the offseason, and it seems the 25-year-old wants to make his feelings clear. By Adam Hermann
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Titans are clearing cap space.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
No. 2 Alabama will face South Carolina on the road just one day after a court hearing revealed Crimson Tide freshman phenom Brandon Miller’s shocking connection to a murder, allegedly committed by his former teammate. Alabama coach Nate Oats responded to the revelations in a way that left many shaking their heads. In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan and NFL coach Jim Caldwell said he will no longer pursue head coaching jobs.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been the focal point of trade conversations since the season ended and Louis Riddick is done with it.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys made a total of 8 staff changes following the 2022 season and have now filled all of the vacant slots.
Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
Linebacker Zach Cunningham will be a free agent after the Tennessee Titans made the decision to move on from the veteran this offseason.
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.
Steph Curry gave an aspiring reporter a moment she'll never forget during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic.
As everyone expected, the opening weekend had its share of highlights and low points. So what did we learn as bettors after the first four games?
The best way for the Bruins to clear salary cap space for NHL trade deadline moves is dealing away Craig Smith, and a surprising trade partner could pose an interesting debate for Boston.
It looks like Daron Payne won't hit the free agent market, but there are several other intriguing defensive linemen that Ryan Poles can try to sign in free agency.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”