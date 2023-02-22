Garafolo: Nick Bellore signing new two-year contract with Seahawks

Yahoo Sports Videos

No. 2 Alabama will face South Carolina on the road just one day after a court hearing revealed Crimson Tide freshman phenom Brandon Miller’s shocking connection to a murder, allegedly committed by his former teammate. Alabama coach Nate Oats responded to the revelations in a way that left many shaking their heads. In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan and NFL coach Jim Caldwell said he will no longer pursue head coaching jobs.