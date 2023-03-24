Garafolo: NFL told teams not to negotiate with non-NFLPA certified agents on Lamar Jackson
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo: NFL told teams not to negotiate with non-NFLPA certified agents on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes said this offseason upgrading his backup QB spot was a priority after Nate Sudfeld held the job last season.
Jerry Green nearly ended his streak in 2021, but was inspired by Tom Brady.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
The new defensive player was originally drafted by the Patriots.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
Free agent safety Terrell Edmunds is heading to Philadelphia. The Eagles have signed Edmunds to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency but has now signed two safeties this week, Edmunds and Justin Evans. The 26-year-old Edmunds was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2018. Pittsburgh [more]
The Eagles have emerged as a possible landing spot for long-time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to a report. By Reuben Frank
Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
The Bears still have a ways to go in free agency. They need to spend $45 million cash, not cap, to meet the 2023 floor.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
With a month to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, Bears insider Josh Schrock reveals his first big board filled with Day 1 and 2 players who can help the Bears immediately.