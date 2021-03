USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Where it stands, Dalton will be the Bears’ starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season. The Bears do have a lot of options for that not to be the case though, by picking a QB in the draft or a possible trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. Dalton most recently was a member of the Cowboys where he saw time last season following the injury to Dak Prescott